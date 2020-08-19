Sports, Today's Paper
Kuldeep Handoo nominated for Dronacharya award

Wushu martial art coach Kuldeep Handoo has been nominated for the prestigious Dronacharya Award. According to statement, a 12-member committee recommended J&K’s Wushu coach Kuldeep Handoo for the Dronacharya. Handoo has led India at international level.  Under his coaching, India bagged medals in Asian Games-2018 in Indonesia. Handoo is working as inspector in J&K Police and apart from leading Indian Wushu Team over the years.

Terming it a dream come true Handoo said, “Over the years I have worked hard, first as player and then as coach. This is the honor for which I have no words to express my happiness. It is the highest honour that any coach can get in Country. Every coach has a dream to get this prestigious award. For this I am thankful to everyone”. Wushu Association of J&K official RanjeetKalra and various district units of the Wushu Association have congratulated Handoo for being nominated for the prestigious award.

