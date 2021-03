About 76 students took part in the Inter-district, UT-level Carrom competition for girls for all age groups, organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, which concluded here today.

In under 19 age group, Kulgam bagged the first position, while Jammu and Kathua secured second and third positions respectively. Similarly, in the under 17 category, the girls from Kulgam secured first position while Srinagar and Ramban won the second and third position, respectively.