KulgamThang-Ta championship held

The two-day District Kulgam Thang-Ta Championship organised by District KulgamThang-Ta Association concluded at Govt. Girls Hr. Sec. School, Kulgam on Saturday .

In the event around 200 players participated in both boys and Girls sections. District Youth Services and Sports officer GH. Hassan Lone was chief guest on the occasion while as Principal Girls Higer Secondary School, Kulgam , Zonal physical Education Officer kKulgam, Zonal physical education officer D.H.Pora were guest of honours .

The championship was organized by District KulgamThang-Ta Association and was sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.