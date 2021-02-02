KU's 11-day snow skiing course concludes at Gulmarg

The 11-day snow skiing course, organized by Kashmir University’s Directorate of Physical Education and Sports (DPES), concluded on Tuesday.

The course was organized in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg to enable the participants to develop proficiency in winter sports activities, especially snow skiing.

At least 15 PG students from DPES participated in the course where experts educated them about the basic and advanced skills and tools related to snow skiing.

Dean of KU’s Faculty of Education and Behavioral Sciences Prof Showkat Ahmad Shah was the chief guest at the valedictory function, while Mr Javed-ul-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism was the guest of honour.

In his address Prof Shah praised the students for their active participation in the winter skiing course.

He said the University is committed to provide all requisite facilities for all-round development of its students.

“We are glad to see our students excelling in different sports activities at the local, national and international levels,” he said.

In his special address, Javed-ul-Rehman assured to provide best possible facilities to students to undertake such courses and learn more and more about sporting activities and skills.

Dr Surjeet Singh Coordinator (M.PEd) highlighted the importance of such courses. She said it was important to train young students in winter sporting activities like snow skiing which has a lot of potential.

She said her department was making best possible efforts to train students in different sports activities with quality teaching and training.