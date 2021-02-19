KU's 2-week snow skiing course concludes at Gulmarg

A snow skiing course for students of Kashmir University and its affiliated colleges concluded at Gulmarg.

In total 20 students participated in the two-week course, organised by the varsity’s Directorate of Physical Education and Education (DoPES). Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir presided over the valedictory function at Gulmarg as chief guest, while Special Secretary to Vice-Chancellor Dr Tanveer A Shah was a guest of honour and Javeed-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg was a special invitee.

In the Basic Category, Zeeshan Mushtaq from KU’s Zakura Campus won the gold medal while Imtiyaz Ahmad from GDC Tangmarg and Dilawar Kamran from KU’s South Campus secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively. In the Intermediate Category, Aijaz Ahmad Palla from KU’s Department of Political Science won the gold medal while Tariq Ahmad from Department of Hindi, KU, and Rahi Abrar Malla from GDC Beerwah won the silver and bronze medals respectively. In the Advanced Category, Asif Hassan Sofi from GDC Handwara won the gold medal, Showkat Ahmad from GDC Sogam won the silver medal and Yawar Tahir Shah from KU’s Law Department bagged the bronze medal.

Coordinator DoPES Dr Nisar Ahmad Khan, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Assistant Director DoPES were present on the occasion. Muneer Alam (Volleyball Coach) accompanied the participants as manager while Muzaffar Mahajan from Department of Youth Services and Sports imparted the training.