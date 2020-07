Leeds backs in English Premier League after 16-year exile

Setting off smoke bombs in the team’s yellow and blue, Leeds United fans celebrated outside their Elland Road stadium after the northern English team’s 16-year exile from the Premier League ended.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side secured promotion from the second-tier Championship with two games to spare on Friday after West Bromwich lost to Huddersfield 2-1. Bielsa was filmed in a tracksuit celebrating with fans near his home.

A return to the world’s richest football league comes a year after a late collapse saw the northern English team drop to third place and have to go through the playoffs where it was beaten.

“Our club, our fans and our players have sacrificed so much — we’ve been in the doldrums for 16 years,” captain Liam Cooper said. “To be part of this team and to lead this team to promotion back to where we know we’ve always belonged is unbelievable.” Seen as a sleeping giant of English soccer, Leeds won the last of its three English league titles in 1992 — the final season before the inception of the Premier League — and was a Champions League semifinalist in 2001.

A financial implosion led to Leeds being relegated from the Premier League in 2004, with debts rising to more than 100 million pounds (now $125 million) and fears the club could go out of business.

Leeds was forced to sell all of its players and other assets, including the stadium academy, and stumbled from crisis to crisis under a succession of owners. Leeds went into administration in 2007 under Ken Bates’ ownership, which led to the team being relegated to the third tier where it spent three seasons. Leeds fared little better under the next set of owners, GFH Capital, before the arrival of controversial Italian Massimo Cellino.