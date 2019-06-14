LET'S PLAY FOOTBALL|Advisor Sharma visits Synthetic Turf TRC

Also Read | Lets play football event commences

The Advisor to Governor K K Sharma on Friday visited Synthetic Turf TRC ground here to take look at the ongoing ongoing Lets Play state level football tournament.

The activities of Let’s play state level football tourney for boys and girls continued on fourth day. Advisor to Governor KK Sharma during his visit to TRC ground interacted with the participating players and officials.

Meanwhile in the boys section between 13-16 age group, District Srinagar defeated District Leh with a margin of seven goals to nil in the final match and lifted the title.

On fifth day of the tournament, in boys Under 19 years of age group, District Budgam team will lock horns with District Baramulla while as in girls section in Under 19 age group District Leh will take on Kulgam District and District Baramulla will clash with District Leh for the title in Under 17 age group.