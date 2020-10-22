LG inaugurates multi-purpose gym block at KU

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today visited the University of Kashmir, Srinagar, and inaugurated a new Administration Block worth Rs 14.58 cr and Multipurpose Gymnasium Block costing Rs 2.35 cr at the main campus there.

He also laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Athletic Track Surface at a cost of Rs 6 cr.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, observed that the new infrastructure will cater to the need of upgrading both Administrative as well as sports infrastructure in the University.