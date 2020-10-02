LG Sinha inaugurates youth recreational centre at Shirmal

On the launching day of Back to village-3 programme from Shirmal, Shopian, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated a Youth recreation Centre to the budding sportspersons and athletes of the Panchayat.

The youth recreation centre houses a gym and facilities for Sqay Martial Arts which will act as a boon for the budding sportspersons of the area. It will also motivate a large number of children towards sports and martial arts.

Players of Sqay Martial art displayed their talent in the newly constructed recreational centre in a friendly match.

International/National Sqay Martial Arts players Suzain Zahoor, Faizan Ayoub, Laiba Imtiyaz and Urkan Lateef, while sharing their views on the event, said that the facilities and support of the Administration will give wings to their dreams.