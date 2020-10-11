LG Sinha joins youth in 'Pedal for Peace' event

“Pedal for Peace is not just a race, a foundation for peace, prosperity and brotherhood is being laid through it. When 400-500 youth cycle together, then they just not only compete together but also become messengers of peace, prosperity and brotherhood”, said Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday. Speaking during the “Pedal for Peace” award ceremony at Police Golf Course, here, the Lt Governor said that peace, prosperity, and empowerment of youth of J&K are the prime objectives of holding such events in addition to promoting team spirit among the youth and helping in building their character.

“Such events provide a solid platform for the youth to channelize their energy towards productive and constructive activities,” he added. More than 500 cyclists participated in the event, organized by J&K Police, in four categories Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior, and Veteran. The participants cycled with great enthusiasm, covering a distance of 24 kms, passing through various picturesque locations of Srinagar city.

The Lt Governor appreciated the J&K Police for holding youth-centric programs to engage them in constructive activities and adopting innovative measures in promoting the sports and cultural activities in J&K by organizing many Civic Action Programme activities. “J&K Police is organizing various innovative events for spreading the message of peace with peoples’ participation. I am proud of the Jawans of JKP and it’s Officers who are making untiring efforts for the overall welfare of the people”, asserted the Lt Governor.

The UT Government is taking comprehensive measures for the development of sports infrastructure by ensuring modern sports infrastructure and providing an appropriate platform to give necessary exposure to the local players at national and International level, he affirmed.

Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

“Recently, the Administration has taken some important decisions related to the Career Progression of the JKP personnel and in the future also, the Government would take all the requisite measures for the welfare of JKP Jawans and their family members. I can assure you that I am committed to provide each and every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir and their family members, the best possible benefits and facilities”, the Lt Governor maintained.

Quoting a famous saying “Some medals are pinned to your heart, not to your Jacket”, the Lt Governor urged the youth of J&K to participate in such events with great enthusiasm, showcasing the immense potential and play their role in the development of J&K.

The Lt Governor also interacted with the participants and felicitated them with cash prizes & mementos.

Pertinently, Pedal for Peace-Cycle Race is the part of the series of events being organized by J&K Police to motivate the youth to take up sports and spread awareness among them regarding drug de-addiction and against other unlawful activities. It followed the recently organized Police Premier League- Play for Peace event by the J&K Police. A host of events based on different categories under Career counseling, cultural activities, sports activities, skill development are being organized by the J&K Police.

Kewal Kumar Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar- Advisors to the Lt Governor; Dilbag Singh, DGP; S.J.M Gillani, ADGP (Cord); Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir; Amit Kumar, DIG CKR Srinagar; Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal, SSP, Srinagar, sports personalities and people in large numbers were present on the occasion.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India was also present on the occasion.

At the award ceremony of Sub Junior Boys/Girls and Veteran Men category of Pedal for Peace event, advisor Bhatnagar said that sports activities like ‘Pedal for Peace’ promote sports, community connect, constructive youth engagement and promotes unity and peace.

SSP Srinagar Dr Mughal in his vote of thanks highlighted the role of J&K Police in promoting the budding talent and trying to provide a launching pad to the young and budding talent not only in cycling but in other sports and skills also.

“We are striving hard for complete restoration of peace in the Srinagar district and all the participants become our peace ambassadors,” Dr Mughal said.

In the senior girls category, Rubab Ali, Insha, Zeenat Ashraf, Muskaan, Shafa Shafi and Meenal bagged first six positions respectively.

In senior boys category, Zamin, Waheed, Mujtaba, Akbar, Aadil and Parvaiz Ahmad bagged first six position respectively.

In junior girls category, Sara, Sara Michar, Warda, Salva, Aayat and Syed Irena emerged first six winners and in boys junior category Aadil Altaf, Monis, Shabir, Hashim, Jahangeer and Suhaib bagged the first six positions respectively.

In Sub Junior girls category, Syed Aden, Farah Ahad got first three positions respectively and in sub-Junior boys category Zahid Bashir, Tahir Bashir and Hadi emerged finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectably.

In Veteran Category, Fahim Ali, Sheikh Tariq and Dr. S. Bashir finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

The event was witnessed by a large number of sports lovers, including men, women and children, who had thronged along the road on the banks of famous Dal Lake. 93.5 Red FM and GK Communication Pvt Ltd were the media partners of the event.

Saleem Raja got first position in 500 mtrs Indoor Rowing for men, while Willayat Hussain second and Waseem Raja third position in the event.

Ishrat Hamid got first position in 500 mtrs Indoor Rowing for women, while Mahida Mushtaq second and Asifa Shafi third position in the event.

Marya Jan got first position in surfing for women and Mehak Peer second in the event.