List of sold and unsold cricketers at IPL auction

At Thursday’s mini auction, South African fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris set an all-time record of Rs.16.25 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), beating Yuvraj Singh’s Rs.16 crore, a price that Delhi Daredevils had paid to buy him in 2015.

Morris, 33, thus, automatically became the highest earning foreign player in the IPL. He pushed Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, bought for Rs.15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders last year, to the second place.

List of players sold and unsold:

Sold players (with buying price):

Chennai Super Kings:

Krishnappa Gowtham (all-rounder) Rs 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali (all-rounder) Rs 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara (batsman) Rs 50 lakh

K. Bhagath Varma (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

C. Hari Nishaanth (batsman) Rs 20 lakh

M. Harisankar Reddy (Bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals:

Tom Curran (all-rounder) Rs. 5.25 crore

Steven Smith (batsman) Rs 2.2 crore

Sam Billings (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Ripal Patel (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Shakib Al Hasan (all-rounder) Rs 3.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh (bowler) Rs 2 crore

Ben Cutting (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

Karun Nair (batsman) Rs 50 lakh

Pawan Negi (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians:

Nathan Coulter-Nile (bowler) Rs 5 crore

Adam Milne (bowler) Rs 3.2 crore

Piyush Chawla (bowler) Rs 2.4 crore

James Neesham (all-rounder) Rs 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Marco Jansen (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings:

Jhye Richardson (bowler) Rs.14 crore

Riley Meredith (bowler) Rs 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan (all-rounder) Rs 5.25 crore

Moises Henriques (all-rounder) Rs 4.2 crore

Dawid Malan (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Fabian Allen (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

Jalaj Saxena (all-rounder) Rs 30 lakh

Saurabh Kumar (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Utkarsh Singh (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals:

Chris Morris (all-rounder) Rs 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube (all-rounder) Rs 4.4 crore

Chetan Sakariya (bowler) Rs 1.2 crore

Mustafizur Rahman (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Liam Livingstone (all-rounder) Rs 75 lakh

K.C. Cariappa (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav (bowler) Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Kyle Jamieson (all-rounder) Rs.15 crore

Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder) Rs.14.25 crore

Dan Christian (all-rounder) Rs 4.8 crore

Sachin Baby (batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Rajat Patidar (batsman) Rs 20 lakh



Mohammed Azharuddeen (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai (all-rounder) Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 20 lakh

SunRisers Hyderabad:

Kedar Jadhav (all-rounder) Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Zadran (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

J Suchith (bowler) Rs 30 lakh

Unsold players

(cut off Rs 1 crore base price):

Jason Roy (batsman) Rs 2 crore

Morne Morkel (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

Alex Hales (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

Alex Carey (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

Adil Rashid (bowler) Rs 1.5 crore

Shaun Marsh (batsman) Rs 1.5 crore

David Willey (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Lewis Gregory (all-rounder) Rs 1.5 crore

Aaron Finch (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Evin Lewis (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Hanuma Vihari (batsman) Rs 1 crore

Sheldon Cottrell (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore

Marnus Labuschagne (all-rounder) Rs.1 crore

Jason Behrendorff (bowler) Rs.1 crore

Billy Stanlake (bowler) Rs 1 crore

Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper-batsman) Rs 1 crore