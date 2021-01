Mohammad Maqsood Rather has been appointed joint secretary of Mallakhamb Federation of India, the official statement said on Wednesday.

It said the game has been recently included in Khelo India as an indigenous sport, and recently a player from Mallakhamb has been conferred with Dronacharya Award.

The elections were held at Bharatpur Rajasthan in which both the president and general Secretary of J&K Mallakhamb Association participated,it said.