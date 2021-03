With the beginning of the sports season, Mehboob ul Alam Cricket Club (MACC) Kashmir has come up with new jersey having black strips.

“The new uniform, sponsored by Zamindar Kesar King, will encourage the players to perform better and boost their morale,” said Manager MACC Kashmir, Shabir Ahmad Shah.

Owner of Zamindar Kesar King Abid Ahmad said the people across Kashmir and outside are looking at MACC.

“We are trying inculcate sports spirit among the players and build a strong team,” Abid said.