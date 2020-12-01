MACC to play in Vaadi-e-Kashmir T20 Cricket Tournament in Haryana

Mehboob ul Alam Cricket Club (MACC) Kashmir is going to participate in Vaadi-e-Kashmir T20 Cricket Tournament at SKS Cricket Academy, Kurkshetra Haryana.

According to a press statement, it is the third consecutive year that MACC Kashmir is participating in the tournament outside J&K (State / National level). “In order to have a national level exposure and experience the tournament pressure at turf surface we are preparing the local players by these efforts,” the statement quoted Shabir Ahmad Shah, Manager MACC Kashmir. “We are facilitating the players to participate in the number of tournaments in J&K particularly Kashmir and the players are showing good talent.”

The team squad includes Master Mohammad bin Umar (age 9), Aqib Saeed, Waseem Baba (Captain), Faizan Mehraj (Vice Captain), Younis Taploo, Faiq Mukthar, Umer Shafi, Shafat Wani, Azim Rather, Owais Wani, Adil Khanday, Khan Mehraj, Tariq Akhoon and Dr Mudasir.