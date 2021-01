Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday said that he would be gifting a Mahindra Thar SUV to six players who played an integral role in India’s victory over Australia in the recently concluded Test series Down Under.

Mahindra said that the cars will be going to the six players who made their debut in the series — batsman Shubman Gill, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, NavdeepSaini, and Shardul Thakur.