Sports
Man dies of cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Uri

A 35 year old man died while playing cricket in Uri on Tuesday here.

The deceased identified as Muhammad Yousuf, 35 suffered cardiac arrest during a cricket match in his native Dani Syedan locality of Uri, officials confirmed.

Locals who witnessed the match said the deceased fell on the ground while the play was on.

“We rushed him (Yousuf) immediately to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Muhammad Shafi, a local.

Confirming the incident, the hospital authorities said he (Yousuf) was already dead before people brought him to the medical facility.

“The cause of his (Yousuf’s ) death is cardiac arrest,” said Dr Parvez Masoodi, Block Medical Officer Boniyar.

