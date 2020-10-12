Martyrs Cricket Tournament | Kashmir XI team to be selected from tournaments: DGP

DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday inaugurated cricket tournament in memory of police martyrs at Budgam.

The tournament is organized by J&K police under its civil action programme in which 18 teams from across the Budgam district are participating.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DC Budgam Shahbaz Mirza, SSP Budgam Nagpure Amod Ashok, COs of Army, CRPF, SSB and other senior Police and civil officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the inaugural function, the DGP said that organizing these tournaments is aimed to prepare Kashmir eleven which will be representing the valley at the national level.

While paying rich tributes to the martyred police personnel, the DGP said that martyrs without caring for their lives fought till their last breath for peace of J&K.