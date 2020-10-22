Martyrs T-20 Cricket Tournament concludes in Budgam

The Martyrs T-20 Cricket Tournament, which was organised by J&K Police under its civil action programme in which 18 teams from across the Budgam district participated, concluded today.

According to a statement, Force Green lifted the title by defeating Budgam Reds by 7 wickets.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh congratulated the District SP Budgam Amod Nagpure for organising the event. DIG CKR, Amit Kumar, DIG CRPF, D S Mann, DC Budgam, Shahbaz Mirza, Director Airport Srinagar Santosh Dhoki, CO CRPF 181 BN, S.S Phogat, CO JKAP 13th BN, Shamsheer Hussain, CO CRPF 35th BN, Nikhil Rastogi and other senior officers of Police and CRPF were present on the occasion.