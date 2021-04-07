Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 11:52 PM

Mary Kom, Lovlina in Indian women's boxing squad for Asian Championships

Olympic-bound six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) will spearhead the Indian women’s challenge in the Asian Boxing Championship slated to be held here from May 21 to 31.

Mary Kom is a six-time Asian medallist, including five gold medals. She had opted out of the previous edition of the event in 2019.  She recently won a bronze medal at a tournament in Spain, her first competitive outing since qualifying for the Olympics a year ago.

Another prominent name in the team for the continental showpiece is two-time world bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg). The Assam boxer is also bound for the Olympic Games.

Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) are the other Tokyo-qualified boxers in the squad. Kaur had claimed a silver medal in the previous edition of the championship, which was held in Bangkok. Rani, on the other hand, would be aiming to add a second successive Asian gold to her kitty. She won the top honours in 2019 in the 81kg division.

