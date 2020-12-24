MCG preferred as backup venue by CA for third Aus-Ind Test

Cricket Australia has reaffirmed its commitment to host the third Test of the ongoing four-match series against India as per schedule at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) despite the Covid-19 outbreak on Sydney’s northern beaches.

However, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has emerged as the preferred backup venue for the third Test should the fresh coronavirus outbreak in New South Wales render playing the New Year’s match in Sydney untenable. Both Australia and India are currently in Melbourne for the second Test that starts Saturday. The third and fourth Tests are originally slated for Sydney (January 7-11) and Brisbane (January 15-19) respectively