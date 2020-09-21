Media XI beat Police XI

Media XI Ganderbal beat Police XI Ganderbal in a cricket match played at Bakura playground here on Sunday.

Media XI scored 186 runs in allotted 18 overs. While chasing the target of 186 the police XI batted well and scored 165 in 18 overs after losing five wickets.

Media XI won the match by 21 runs. Maqsood Ahmed of Media XI was declared man of the match.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, ASP Ganderbal Firoz Yehya, DySP Hq Abdul Majid besides several police officials were present during the match.