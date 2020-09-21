Sports, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 12:32 AM

Media XI beat Police XI

Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 22, 2020, 12:32 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Media XI Ganderbal beat Police XI Ganderbal in a cricket match played at Bakura playground here on Sunday.

Media XI scored 186 runs in allotted 18 overs. While chasing the target of 186 the police XI batted well and scored 165 in 18 overs after losing five wickets.

Trending News
Representational Pic

18 more fall victim to Covid-19, J&K toll now 1044

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmiri Pandit leader on fast-unto-death

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

'Prison Break' to get season 6, confirms actor Dominic Purcell

Representational Pic

1235 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally now 66261

Media XI won the match by 21 runs. Maqsood Ahmed of Media XI was declared man of the match.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Khalil Poswal, ASP Ganderbal Firoz Yehya, DySP Hq Abdul Majid besides several police officials were present during the match.

Related News