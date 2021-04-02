Meet the English cricket commentator from Sopore

Javid Aalim, a youth from Sopore, is popular in north Kashmir for his cricket commentary in English language.

Nicknamed Danny Morrison (a former New Zealand cricketer and commentator), Javid, as per sportspersons as well as locals, adds value to the game by keeping the audience hooked by his “factual” and “balanced” commentary. Even those who do not understand English are “awestruck” by his fluency and “beautiful voice”.

“I have been doing commentary for the last ten years across north Kashmir and the audience’s response has been overwhelming which is encouraging for me,” Javid told Greater Kashmir.

Javid said it was his father who told him to start doing commentary during local cricket matches.

“Being a cricketer himself, my father supported and encouraged me a lot despite financial constraints. In fact, it was my father who pushed me toward it (doing commentary). He is my inspiration and his dream is to see me at national level as an English commentator from Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

With MPS, M.Phil, B.Ed and other academic degrees in his kitty, Aalim said he was many times awarded ‘best commentator’ during cricket tournaments organised by various schools and government departments.

“The continuous appreciation instills a hope in me to become a good commentator at the national and international level,” Javid said. “One day I will fulfill this dream of my father.”