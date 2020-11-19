Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:37 AM

Mega body building championship held in Kangan

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:37 AM
Greater Kashmir

24 Rashtriya Rifles under the aegis of HQ 3 Sect Rashtriya Rifles organised a Mega Body Building Championship at Chinar Kangan Naujawan Club, on Wednesday.

“The event was witnessed by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kangan Commanding Officer, 24 RR BN and Tehsildar Kangan” an army spokesman said.

Sajjad Khan emerged as an overall champion among categories and was awarded a Championship Trophy along with a Cash Prize and Certificate of Excellence. The winner was judged on the basis of performance in the respective categories and overall contest, the statement said.

