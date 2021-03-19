Miffed Kohli calls for radical change in umpire's soft signal

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed disappointment over the third umpire’s call that led to the dismissal of a well-set Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I against England, saying that the soft signal should be done away with.

Kohli felt that India were shortchanged when Yadav was given out despite replays being inconclusive. Yadav, who was batting on 57 off 30 balls, had played a ramp shot to fine-leg which was caught by Dawid Malan. There was a frame that showed that the ball had made contact with the ground while the side angle was inconclusive. However, he was given out as the onfield umpire’s soft signal was out.

“There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn’t sure, so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes important and it becomes tricky,” said Kohli when asked about the incident, as called for something radical to replace the soft signal.

“I don’t know why there can’t be an ‘I don’t know’ call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire’s call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games. We were at the receiving end today, and tomorrow it could be some other team. You want these issues ironed out to keep the game really simple. It isn’t ideal in high pressure games,” he added. There was also another close call when Washington Sundar was caught at the third man fence by Adil Rashid. The dismissal also saw umpires viewing multiple replays to see if the fielder had touched the boundary line before giving Sundar out.