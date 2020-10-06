Muheet Shabir set to feature in Indian Super League

Young footballer Muheet Shabir Khan has taken giant leap in Indian football arena as he is all set to feature in this season’s Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21.

Having joined Kerala Blasters a year ago as Under-18 Goalkeeper, the 19-year-old Muheet who hails from Batamaloo area of Srinagar has pushed himself up the order, first into reserve side and now into first team of Kerala Blasters for this season’s ISL.

The preparations for this season’s league have already started with teams already in Bio-Secure bubble due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This season ISL is scheduled to be held from November 2020 to March 2021 and is likely to be held at three venues of Goa due to pandemic.

Muheet is currently in Bio-Secure of Kerala Blasters alongwith rest of the team members.

“I have worked hard to secure my place in first team for this seasons ISL. However, the work is still half done as there is lot of competition in the team for the goalkeeper spot. There are already three top level keepers in our side and I have to fight for my place with them,” Muheet told Greater Kashmir.

Muheet started playing football when he was six-year-old kid with his father Shabir Hussain who was an established footballer. Shabir was one of the top goalkeepers of J&K and played for J&K in many nationals. He for most part of his career played for Iqbal Sports. It was Shabir who groomed and nurtured Muheet during his early career till he got call from Sports Council Football Academy officials Mehraj ud Din Wadoo and Sajid.

Muheet spent his early playing days with SFA and during the time also was called for Under-19 India trials as well as for Tata Football Academy. He also spent two months with Indian Arrows side, which is developmental side of All India Football Federation. He came back to Kashmir and started playing with SFA again. Then came, the big opportunity his way as Ishfaq Ahmed who is Assistant coach of Kerala Blasters called Muheet’s father and offered place in the side.

Muheet is thankful to all his mentors and supporters who have backed him all through his career and want to establish himself as one of the top keepers of Country.