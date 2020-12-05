Multi sports Premier League begins in Ganderbal

The multi sports Premier League J&K began in Ganderbal on Saturday.

The multi sports tournament organised by J&K Sports Council conducted across the UT will witness football, volleyball, kabaddi and hockey matches.

The tournament was inaugurated by the district’s commissioner Shafqat Iqbal.

“In his brief introduction and interaction with players, DC Ganderbal promised them that such events will be regular feature of the district, and the best players will projected further for high level events, ” said the statement issued by the council.

The tournament will witness six teams are participating among themselves in football, four teams in hockey, six teams in volleyball and six teams in kabbadi.