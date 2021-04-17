Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 10:41 PM

Mumbai Marathon rescheduled

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 10:41 PM

The organisers of Mumbai Marathon on Saturday announced that the 17th edition of the event, which was to take place on May 30, has been rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new date will be announced in due course after consultations with the Government of Maharashtra and relevant athletic bodies,” a media release stated.

“The Government of Maharashtra and our partners have been extremely supportive to ensure that we have the best possible option, keeping in mind the safety and security for all involved.”

