My mom used to tell me I am becoming weak: Kohli on fitness journey

Virat Kohli is a stickler for fitness and his hardwork on his body has more often than not given him that extra mile to be ahead of the pack in world cricket across three formats.

But at home, his chiselled and toned body was not always appreciated by his mother, who thought the Indian captain was falling sick.

Speaking with India’s Test opener Mayank Agarwal on #OpenNetsWithMayank, the full episode of which is coming up soon on BCCI.TV, Kohli said it was really hard to convince his mother that he is not sick but maintaining his fitness for the sport he plays.

“My mom used to tell me I am becoming weak. That’s a very regular thing any mother would say,” Kohli told Agarwal in the video shared on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

“If a child is not looking chubby matlab koi to problem hai ya bimar hai wo (there is some problem or he is sick). Every second day I had to convince her I am not sick. I am doing this to play well.

“It was so difficult to convince her. That was funny at times but also annoying at times because you are following a regime and agle din uthke (the next day) you hear tu to bimar lag raha hai (you are looking sick). Anyway it was so tough, it was so hard to control myself. But yeah good times,” said Kohli as Agarwal was all smiles.

Earlier in the day, Kohli expressed gratitude towards his fans for their love and support as he shared his 1000th post on Instagram. In the photoshopped image, a young Kohli is seen fist-bumping with the current version of the Indian skipper.