GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 2, 2021, 11:36 PM

National Ice Hockey camp begins at Gulmarg

National Ice Hockey Development Camp began in world famous ski resort Gulmarg, the official statement said on Saturday.

The camp is being organised by Ice Hockey Association of India jointly with Ice Hockey Association of J&K, it mentioned. The camp is scheduled to culminate on January 14, it added.

Around 100 participants are taking part in the camp, it said. The training development camp was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer Gulmarg Development Authority InamulHaq, it said.

General Secretary of Ice Hockey Association of India Harjinder Singh and officials of Ice Hockey Association of J&K were also present, it said.

Meanwhile, Ice Hockey Association of India  along with Ice Hockey Association of J&K is going to host National Ice Hockey Championship in Gulmarg from January 16th to 22nd  in which  16 teams from different parts of country are participating, it said.

