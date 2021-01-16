Sports, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:13 AM

National Ice Hockey championship begins

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 2:13 AM
Representational Pic

The 10th National Ice Hockey championship for men and 8th National Ice Hockey championship for women was declared Open at Ice Rink Gulmarg on Saturday .

The event as per statement issued was declared open by MD was Group of Industries  Shahbaz Hamid Khan on Saturday and it  will conclude on January 22.

“Total 14 teams are competing in this event. Team from different parts of the country have already arrived at Gulmarg. The championship is being organized by Ice Hockey Association of India & Ice Hockey Association of J&K,” the statement said.

