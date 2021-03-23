Navin Choudhary interacts with Water Sports Indian team in Srinagar

Commissioner Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmer Welfare Department Navin Kumar Choudhary, who is also president of Rowing Association, today held an interaction here with the members of the Water Sports Indian team who are preparing for the upcoming Asian Qualifier for Olympic-2021 here.

Director Handicraft and Handlooms, Mehmood Ahmad Shah; Vice Chairman, Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), TufailMattoo, who are also members of Rowing Association, and Water Sports Incharge and Coach, Bilquees Mir were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, MrChoudhary asked the players to become their ambassadors and inform people in their respective States about the peaceful atmosphere in J&K.

He assured the players that watersheds shall be created at Nigeen Srinagar, ManasbalGanderbal and at Ranjit Dam in Jammu to enhance the infrastructure of water sports.

Choudhary asked the players to practice hard so that they are able to win a maximum number of medals at Olympics to make India shine. The team is in Srinagar to attend a coaching camp in Kayaking and Canoeing that started from 5 March, 2021 at Dal Lake.

On the occasion, the players expressed satisfaction over the availability of latest equipment and facilities provided by the J&K government.