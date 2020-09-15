Navin visits water sports centre

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, who is also President of J&K Rowing and Sculling Association (JKRSA), Navin K Choudhary on Tuesday visited the multi-facility water sports centre Nehru Park, here and interacted with players.

“J&K is likely to be only place in entire country to have acquired international standard latest water sports equipment worth crores. It is also the only place in country which is building multiple international standard facilities across J&K. You have now got best equipment and facility available round the clock. I am sure we will be able to achieve Asian Games and Olympic Games success soon,” he said.

Navin inspected the under construction Water Sports Centre. He also inspected the equipment that recently was acquired by J&K for the Water Sports and also the newly laid fiber jetty.