Sports, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 11:15 PM

NBA announces return of its junior program in India

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 11:15 PM
Representational Pic

The National Basketball Association (NBA), in collaboration with Reliance Foundation, on Thursday announced the return of its junior program for boys and girls across India.

The 12-week live series, which will be conducted via Zoom and is free to anyone who wants to attend, tipped off on March 6 with a clinic hosted by Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson of the WNBA.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

“The series will feature NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players, legends and coaches engaging participants in skill development, leadership and life skills sessions every Saturday morning IST,” said the NBA in a statement. “Since its launch in 2013, the program has reached more than 11 million youth from more than 13,000 schools across 34 cities and has trained more than 13,000 physical education instructors nationwide,” the statement added.

Related News