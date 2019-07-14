Nerve-wrecking Super Over decides World Cup winner

The World Cup final between New Zealand and England went into a Super Over after both teams ended with same score of 241, here Sunday.

New Zealand scored 241 for eight after opting to bat and hosts England were all out for exact score in the last ball of their innings.

New Zealand: 241/8 in 50 overs (Henry Nicholls 55, Tom Latham 47; Chris Woakes 3/37, Liam Plunkett 3/42).

England: 241 all out in 50 overs. (B Stokes 84 not out, J Buttler 59, J Neesham 3/43, L Ferguson 3/50).

Super Over: England: 15 (Stokes 8*); New Zealand: 15

It finally took a Super Over for England to be crowned winners of the 2019 World Cup and it took them 44 years for this feat.

Neither a tied game, nor a spirited New Zealand could stop England from bringing the trophy home at the Lord’s on Sunday.

Eoin Morgan’s boys are the new world champions in the 50-over format of the gentleman’s game and the crown couldn’t have come at a better place than the historic Lord’s, the home of cricket.

Ben Stokes will go down in history as one of England’s best all-rounders. After all, he managed what even the great Ian Botham failed to achieve in Australia in 1992.

England’s Mark Wood being run out off the last-ball of the innings saw the game end in a tie and a Super Over followed. The first-ever Super Over in a World Cup final saw England score 15 runs before the Kiwis also ended on 15, but the hosts won due to more boundaries scored in the game.

Cometh the hour, cometh the men. First it was Jos Buttler who rose to the occasion by hitting a swashbuckling 60-ball 59 and then all-rounder Ben Stokes (84* off 98 balls) took off from where he left to help England win their maiden World Cup title. Their 110-run partnership was the backbone of a well-earned win for the Three Lions.

Chasing New Zealand’s score of 241/8, the hosts returned home victorious in front of the jam-packed crowd that would have sore throats walking into office on Monday.

Sadly for New Zealand, it was another case of finishing runners-up after their loss to Australia in the 2015 World Cup final. But this time they competed well and it was a game that had the fans on their toes till Buttler and Stokes took the game away with their calculated power hitting.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first in overcast conditions New Zealand scored 241/8 in their 50 overs. The conditions weren’t most suited for batting, but the Kiwis did well, especially considering the occasion.

Earlier, with incessant drizzle delaying the final by 15 minutes, it was a brave decision by Williamson to bat first. And openers Martin Guptill and Nicholls looked to repose the faith shown in them by their skipper as they held fort and looked to play off the new ball. But the partnership was broken in the seventh over when Woakes trapped Martin Guptill (19) plumb in front. While the batsman did go a review, it proved to be a complete waste. Agencies