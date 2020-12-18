New Zealand beats Pakistan by 5 wickets in 1st T20

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy took 4-33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team’s five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series.

With the impetus Duffy gave its bowling performance, New Zealand had Pakistan 5-39 and restricted it to 153-9 after the tourists won the toss and batted.

Opener Tim Seifert made 57 — his fourth T20 half century — to lead New Zealand’s chase at it reached its winning total with seven balls to spare. He had help from Mark Chapman, who made 34, and Mitchell Santner, who was 12 not out at the end.

Duffy, a right armer from Otago province who generates late swing and bounce from an energetic action, took his first wicket with his fourth ball in international cricket and took two more with the fifth and sixth balls of his second over.