New Zealand blow away Bangladesh by 65 runs in final T20I, clean sweep series

Rookie Finn Allen made 71 from 29 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 65 runs on Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international, reduced by rain to 10 overs a side.

Allen, who only two matches ago made a golden duck on debut, raced to a half-century from 18 balls — the second-fastest by a New Zealander in T20 internationals — as New Zealand made 141-4 after being sent in.

Bangladesh didn’t seriously challenge and was bowled out for 76 in 9.3 overs.

Leg-spinner Todd Astle, playing only his fourth T20 international for New Zealand since 2016 and his first in almost 18 months, took 4-13 from the two overs he was allowed. In the reduced match, bowlers were permitted two overs each and the power plays were only three overs.

Rain delayed the start until after 9 p.m., leaving just enough time to cram in a 20-over match. In its limited form, Thursday’s match came down to pure power hitting, which is New Zealand”s forte.

New Zealand had already clinched the three-match series by winning the first match by 66 runs and the second 28 runs. New Zealand has now won all seven of its home series this summer, encompassing T20 series against the West Indies, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, a one-day series against Bangladesh and Test series against Pakistan and the West Indies.