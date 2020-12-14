New Zealand clean sweeps West Indies

New Zealand joined Australia atop world cricket’s Test rankings on Monday when it beat the West Indies by an innings and 12 runs in the second test to sweep the two-match series.

The West Indies resumed their second innings at 244-6 on the fourth day, trailing New Zealand by 85 runs after following on 329 behind. The tourists were eventually out for 317, their highest innings total of the series. New Zealand made a positive start Monday after a short rain delay, dismissing West Indies captain Jason Holder for 61 in the fourth over of the day and ending his 82-run partnership with Joshua Da Silva. Holder was bowled by Tim Southee with a fuller ball which straightened and beat the outside edge of the bat.