Press Trust of India
Christchurch,
November 20, 2020, 12:33 AM

New Zealand, West Indies' IPL contingent clears second COVID-19 test

Press Trust of India
Christchurch,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:33 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

All the 20 New Zealand and West Indies players and support staff, who participated in the Indian Premier League, on Thursday cleared the second round of COVID-19 test ahead of their T20I series beginning November 27. The test was conducted on the group that arrived from the UAE on November 14 after participating in the recently-concluded IPL.

“The second of three COVID-19 tests for the ten New Zealand players and support staff, and the ten @windiescricket players and support staff currently in managed isolation, have all been returned as negative. #NZvWI,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) tweeted. The group will undergo a final round of testing next week, after clearing which the players will be allowed to leave the “managed isolation” and join their teammates in the bio bubble.

“The two groups will have their final tests on Day 12 and, results permitting, will leave managed isolation next Thursday, November 26. #NZvWI,” NZC added. As many as seven West Indies players, including T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, participated in the lucrative IPL.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and pace ace Trent Boult, who were part of the IPL but weren’t named in the T20I squad, are also undergoing isolation. PTI

