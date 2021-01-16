NIFF appeals LG about regularisation

National And International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has urged Lt Governor to regularise footballers working in forest department.

“J&K Forest football team has been foremost name in J&K football circles. These players always enthralled the spectators who loved the game of football. But these exceptional players have never received the due they deserved,” said NIFF statement.

“After serving close to 16 years in J&K Forest Department their services are yet to get regularised,” the statement said.

“We request the Lieutenant Governor to look into this matter of concern and hope that justice will be done to these talented players who have been flag bearers for whole J&K in the game of football,” the statement added.