NIFF discusses football issues

National and International Football Forum (NIFF) Sunday held a meeting where members from different districts highlighted their grievances and various issues regarding football affairs.

NIFF executive members who included international football players Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Ishfaq Ahmed, AFC pro license coach Hilal Rasool Parray, football coach Sajid Yousuf Dar, besides members from other districts attended the meeting.

As per the statement issued here, the meeting discussed two major agendas including discrepancy in conducting Mufti Memorial Cup and Khelo India. The deliberations were also held to provide all the technical support to the newly formed Ladakh Football Association for which a plan has already been chalked out, read the statement.