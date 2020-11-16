NIFF expresses gratitude to J&K Bank

National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) has hailed Chairman J&K Bank for reviving its football team and football academy that had seized its day to day functioning.

According to the statement issued by NIFF, J&K Bank management on Monday issued an order regarding revival of its senior football team and academy.

During the pandemic all sports activities came to a halt which was the reason for bank authorities to temporarily depute their sporting manpower towards banking operations.

Since the sporting activities are pacing up post COVID lockdown, it is good see J&K Bank back on the field which is undoubtedly considered as the power house of football in J&K, said B A Malik, Chairman WC NIFF.

Most of the players in J&K are eyeing themselves to be part of J&K Bank Football Team that is also known as a dream team for any player to play.

“I personally congratulate R K Chibber Chairman J&K Bank for issuing orders of revival of its team and academy that has brought back the smiles on the faces of football lovers and fans of the game,” Malik was quoted as saying.