NIFF holds open seminar on Football sports

National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) organised an open seminar on Saturday to highlight the challenges facing the football sports.

As per NIFF statement, the seminar was held on the overall scenario of football sports in Kashmir and what steps can be taken to further develop it.

The seminar was attended by club representatives from almost all districts of Kashmir Division who expressed their concern on downgrading of the game due to lack of professional work, NIFF statement said.

NIFF has already approached and visited many authorities and appraised them about the situation and we hope for the positive outcome anytime soon, the Statement said.

In the seminar NIFF Chairmain revealed that NIFF held talks with JKFA with the mediation of certain observers on September 16.

“The members JKFA and NIFF held a meeting in which President, Vice President, Gen Secretary, District President & Secretary of JKFA were present. After arguments by both the parties President JKFA proposed to form a committee who will work according to the report of observers to streamline the association as per constitution,” NIFF statement said.

“NIFF organised many tournaments in various districts and it was after a long time, players were seen happy for getting matches to play every other day. Besides NIFF also organised Kit Distribution Function for Academies in which basic equipment and playing kits were distributed by Advisor Farooq Khan and the efforts made by NIFF members were hailed by one and all,” NIFF statement said and suggesting that more work needs to be done on similar lines by JKFA too.