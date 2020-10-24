NIFF hosts sports kits distribution function

National and International Footballers Forum J&K today organised sports kits distribution function at TRC Turf Football Stadium here.

The Advisor to LG, Farooq Khan was the chief guest and distributed the kits among the various academies of different districts of Kashmir.

In his address, Advisor Khan said, “It is great to see voluntary organisation like NIFF coming forward to encourage young players.”

Advisor Khan interacted with international footballers, including Muhammad Yousuf Dar, Khursheed Ahmed Baba, Muhammad Syed, Aslam Parvaiz, Zahoor Haroon, Mehraj din Wadoo, Sajid Dar and Hilal Parray and asked them shape the skills of budding players and nurture local talent.

According to statement, the kits were distributed to 18 new academies and the entire expenditure on the purchase of the kit/equipment were contributed by NIFF members.

NIFF is going to organize kit distribution function at Jammu in January 2021.