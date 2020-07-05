NIFF pledges to restore lost glory of football in J&K

The members of National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) on Sunday pledged to work hard in restoring the lost glory of football in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The pledge was taken in a meeting held here to discuss various football related issues in J&K.

Former Chairman Sports Board J&K Bank Abdul Hamid Banday, president Iqbal Sports Bashir A Malik, international footballers Mehrajuddin Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmed, football coaches Sajid Yousuf and Hilal Rasool Parray, chairman Kashmir Traders Rouf Ahmed Bhat, former referee Majeed Arfati, former footballer and promoter Rayees Makhdoomi alongside club owners and district representatives attended the meeting.

“The members, in the meeting raised the mismanagement and other issues during the meeting and pledged to work hard towards restoring the lost glory of football in J&K,” NIFF spokesperson said.

The district representatives highlighted football tournaments related in their respective districts.