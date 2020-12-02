No communication from selectors: Malik on being dropped from Pak's NZ tour

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Wednesday said he had “no idea” why he was left out of Pakistan’s team for the tour of New Zealand as there was “no communication” from the national selection committee.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced a combined squad for the tour of New Zealand.

However, Malik, who now plays only T20 format, was missing from the jumbo 35-member group.

“If I am not part of the national team, only the chief selector can answer this I have no idea. There wasn’t any communication from them but of course I don’t want to go into the (dwell on) negative side and just stay positive,” Malik told PTI during a virtual interaction facilitated by the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The former skipper, who currently is currently in Sri Lanka playing for Jaffna Stallions in the LPL, said he is focussing on making most of the opportunities he has in hand.

“I have a great opportunity in my hands that is the Lanka Premier League and my total focus is on the league and I don’t want to focus on where I’m not present. I have played enough cricket and I feel whatever you have in your hand you should focus on that.”