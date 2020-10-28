Sports, Today's Paper
North Kashmir KUDO championship held in Handwara

The 5th edition of north Kashmir Kudo Championship was held on Tuesday at TRC Handwara in which various players of different age groups took part.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Handwara was chief guest on the occasion, besides him various civil officers and officials of Kudo Association Kashmir were present during the event.

The winners at the concluding ceremony were felicitated with medals and appreciation certificates.

Jammu and Kashmir Kudo Association chairman N D Beigh said KUDO has emerged as a game which helps players especially females the techniques of self-defense.

