North Kashmir Ski Championship held

The North Kashmir District Skiing championship organised by Winter Games Association of J&K concluded at Gulmarg.

Ayaan Tariq Zargar shined in the event by finishing first in both slalom and giant slalom categories in 2001-02 age group.

In 2001-02 female slalom, Mehak Jan bagged first place while in 2003-04 boys slalom category, Shoaib Rashid bagged first position .

The other winners in different categories include Faizan Ahmad Lone, Musadiq Mushtaq, Hadiya Ayoub, Shoaib Rashid, Faizan Lone, Danish, Tajamul Dar and Vakar Ahmad.

Winter Games Association of J&K President Mohammad Abbas Wani distributed prizes amoung the winners

