Press Trust of India
Karachi,
UPDATED: January 24, 2021, 10:46 PM

Pakistan names 6 uncapped players in squad against South Africa

Representational Pic
The Pakistan selectors on Sunday retained six uncapped players in the pruned 17-man squad, named for the first Test against South Africa.

The uncapped players include off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, who are expected to partner the experienced leggie Yasir Shah in the match, starting Tuesday in Karachi.

The other uncapped players are opener, Imran Butt, who recently toured New Zealand and pacers, HarisRauf and Tabish Khan.

Rauf played in the T20 matches in New Zealand but is yet to play a Test. He has just three first class games under his belt. The selectors also retained former captain and wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmed in the squad as a standby to vice-captain, Muhammad Rizwan.

