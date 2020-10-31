Participation of youth in sports activities, a welcome factor for peace: GOC Kilo Force H S Sahi

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Kilo Force H S Sahi on Saturday said that the participation of youth in sports activities was a welcome factor as they preferred sports over gun which is a clear message that people in Kashmir want peace to prevail.

This was stated by him on the sidelines of the Final of T20 cricket match organised by Vilgam Battalion in north Kashmir’s Hafrada Tarathpora area. He said Army has taken an initiative to involve youth in sports activities.

“Army organized many tournaments for youth to display their talent. We shall organize many more sports events across Kashmir in near future,” he said.

On the occasion, a blood donation camp was jointly organised by Army and Kupwara Red Cross Society which saw a huge turnout of blood donors as more than 50 persons donated blood in the camp.

The concluding ceremony witnessed cultural dance by K- Virus group from Srinagar, Taekwondo demonstration by Youngs Club Srinagar, Wushu and Karate martial art displayed by local boys of Vilgam.

Senior army and police officers attended the event which also saw participation of Jasiya Akhter, international woman cricketer, Abid Pathan, cricket administrator JKCA, Khan Raja, entertainer and commentator and hundreds of spectators.

The cricket tournament was played under the Prime Minister’s initiative of “Khelo India for a better life”.