Parvez, Nisar shine in GK-XI win over SP College Staff

Sheikh Parvez, Nisar Shah and skipper Nisar Hafiz shined for Greater Kashmir -XI as they beat SP College Staff-XI in a one-off T20 match played at SP College Ground here on Saturday.

Sheikh Parvez remained top scorer for GK-XI with a brilliant 51 run knock while as Nisar Shah scored 34 runs and took three wickets. Nisar Hafiz was brilliant with bowl taking four wickets and also took a brilliant catch that changed the whole scenario of the match in GK-XI’s favour.

Earlier GK-XI skipper won the toss and elected to bat first. GK-XI lost its opener Bilal early. That brought in Nisar Shah to join opener Sheikh Parvez in the middle. The duo went on to share 100 run stand between them. GK posted a total of 144 runs on board in allotted 20 overs.

In return, SP College Staff had a brilliant start. They were cruising towards the target when a catch from GK skipper changed the momentum. At one point of time SP College had scored 50 runs in five overs without any loss of wicket. Nisar Hafiz took a brilliant catch on the bowling of Nisar Shah in sixth over to give his team a much needed breakthrough. After that the Nisar duo tore through the batting lineup of SP College. The chasers got all out for 138 runs. Nisar Hafiz took four wickets while as Nisar Shah took three. GK won match by six runs.

Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan Principal of the host college awarded the winning team with a trophy. The runner up team was also felicitated with the award. Dr Khan congratulated the winning team for their splendid performance.